Sunshine! by craftymeg
48 / 365

Sunshine!

My first day out in such a long time, we went along the seafront at Redcar. The sun was shining the sky was brilliant blue temps were12c and the wind was bitingly cold. It’s the first sun we have seen in a few weeks and everyone was out enjoying the day. We were surprised to notice that the sand had disappeared from the beach leaving a very rocky surface. I can’t ever remember it being like this on Redcar beach, it’s always been very sandy. Maybe Saltburn has it washed up on their shore as it has always been a pebble beach to varying degrees over the years and it’s just a mile or two away.
Best on black
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

Margaret Brown

I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
13% complete

View this month

Photo Details

It might have been cold, but it was a beautiful day and capture.
February 22nd, 2025  
Nice to see the sun despite the wind, it has been so grey this Winter.
February 22nd, 2025  
I miss the sun! WE've had rain the last few days! Nice image.
February 22nd, 2025  
So good to see the sun , great shot and lovely layers of sea gravel and sand !
February 22nd, 2025  
