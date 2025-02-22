Sunshine!

My first day out in such a long time, we went along the seafront at Redcar. The sun was shining the sky was brilliant blue temps were12c and the wind was bitingly cold. It’s the first sun we have seen in a few weeks and everyone was out enjoying the day. We were surprised to notice that the sand had disappeared from the beach leaving a very rocky surface. I can’t ever remember it being like this on Redcar beach, it’s always been very sandy. Maybe Saltburn has it washed up on their shore as it has always been a pebble beach to varying degrees over the years and it’s just a mile or two away.

Best on black