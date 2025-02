Sinterlation

A photo of one of the sculptures on Redcar seafront. Its name Sinterlation is based on the Steel and fishing industry of the area. The base has fishing boats with chains passing through them to the top of the sculpture. Sinter is the name of the mix of ore that was smelted the steelworks and the boats representing the fishing industry of the area. Taken yesterday in the sunshine.

Best on black



