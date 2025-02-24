Previous
Bubbles by craftymeg
50 / 365

Bubbles

Just fizzy lemonade in a glass double walled beaker. A present from my son and partner, it has dried flowers between the double wall of glass, so pretty and works well.
Nice on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves. All are appreciated and welcome.
24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
February 24th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Very cool!
February 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact