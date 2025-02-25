‘Craftymeg’

My daughter took this yesterday, me as usual at my desk in my craft room. I managed to sneak up and mend my granddaughters snapped bracelet, which I re threaded and make her happy again.

As usual, I always get way-laid finding something else to finish on the way. This time it was finishing off a few twin packed note cards for a friends craft stall. You can see a couple getting ready to bag.

Time passes so quickly in this room, I have another 3 cards to make up which are orders and a few of my own to get sorted.

