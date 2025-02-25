Previous
‘Craftymeg’ by craftymeg
51 / 365

‘Craftymeg’

My daughter took this yesterday, me as usual at my desk in my craft room. I managed to sneak up and mend my granddaughters snapped bracelet, which I re threaded and make her happy again.
As usual, I always get way-laid finding something else to finish on the way. This time it was finishing off a few twin packed note cards for a friends craft stall. You can see a couple getting ready to bag.
Time passes so quickly in this room, I have another 3 cards to make up which are orders and a few of my own to get sorted.
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

Margaret Brown

What a wonderful room and a beautiful smile.
February 25th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Lovely smile and jumper. Admire your organisation.
February 25th, 2025  
Gillian Brown ace
Lovely to have a craft room.
February 25th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
A lovely picture of you in your craft room. I like your jumper. I have a cardi in similar colours, but it's a bit big, so I don't wear it often
February 25th, 2025  
