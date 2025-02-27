Previous
Female pheasant
Female pheasant

Another from the wildlife area yesterday, this female was hiding in the grasses, probably from her suitors!
It’s my mams birthday today she would have been 106, love and miss you. ❤️❤️❤️

Isn't she lovely?
Isn’t she lovely?
February 27th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
She's delightful.
February 27th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful golden pheasant…. Some dates we never forget.
February 27th, 2025  
Adorable girl
Adorable girl
February 27th, 2025  
