Farndale

A lovely run over and around Farndale was so welcome yesterday. The sun was bright but temps were still in single figures but it is slowly warming up. This photo was taken on the trip around the vale on a very narrow one car width road, luckily there were not many cars and enough passing places. This was a little row of cottages on the top of the Dale and beyond is the farmland and farms in the vale with the sheep in the fields getting ready to lamb. The Dale spreads past the green fields back onto the top of the moor. Soon the Farndale daffodils trail will be open which is a huge attraction with as many as 20,000 visitors during flowering but it’s still a little early at the moment.

