Farndale by craftymeg
59 / 365

Farndale

A lovely run over and around Farndale was so welcome yesterday. The sun was bright but temps were still in single figures but it is slowly warming up. This photo was taken on the trip around the vale on a very narrow one car width road, luckily there were not many cars and enough passing places. This was a little row of cottages on the top of the Dale and beyond is the farmland and farms in the vale with the sheep in the fields getting ready to lamb. The Dale spreads past the green fields back onto the top of the moor. Soon the Farndale daffodils trail will be open which is a huge attraction with as many as 20,000 visitors during flowering but it’s still a little early at the moment.
5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
16% complete

Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful , captures in the bright Spring sunshine - Love to see the toad dipping down to no doubt to climb up the other side again ! fav
March 5th, 2025  
Mags ace
Love it!
March 5th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 5th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
What a fabulous sight and image
March 5th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
Amazing view and wonderful, warm, sunny tones.
March 5th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
The colours are lovely!
March 5th, 2025  
