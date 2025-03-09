Sign up
Previous
63 / 365
Drystone
Just loved this well worn wall, bracken and distant mountains. Taken on Thursday on the way up to the Kirkstone pass
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves. All are appreciated and welcome.
9th March 2025
9th Mar 25
5
3
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4444
photos
160
followers
70
following
17% complete
View this month »
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
YEAR 13
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
lake-district-march-kirkstone-drystone-wall-fence-march
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful layered landscape. Interesting that part of the fence is stone and some wood.
March 9th, 2025
Gillian Brown
ace
Beautiful scene.
March 9th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful
March 9th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Beautiful. Sheer and wild as they should be!
March 9th, 2025
🐞Lucy Dolittle
ace
What a beautiful scene, very peaceful and relaxing
March 9th, 2025
