Drystone by craftymeg
63 / 365

Drystone

Just loved this well worn wall, bracken and distant mountains. Taken on Thursday on the way up to the Kirkstone pass
9th March 2025 9th Mar 25

Margaret Brown

I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Beautiful layered landscape. Interesting that part of the fence is stone and some wood.
March 9th, 2025  
Gillian Brown
Beautiful scene.
March 9th, 2025  
Beverley
Very beautiful
March 9th, 2025  
Casablanca
Beautiful. Sheer and wild as they should be!
March 9th, 2025  
🐞Lucy Dolittle
What a beautiful scene, very peaceful and relaxing
March 9th, 2025  
