Towards Kirkstone Pass

Along the way to the pass the drystone walls are marvelous and varied with a sheep pen here and there. It is a lovely drive when the sun is out and the traffic is sparse so you can meander and enjoy the views. Soon the spring season will start and it will be so busy parking is a problem and traffic jams on narrow roads an inevitability. We usually visit late summer to late November but this is the first time we have been so early.

