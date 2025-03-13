Previous
The Struggle by craftymeg
The Struggle

This was the view last Thursday coming down the Struggle with Windermere in the distance. The day was sunny but in the distance the mist hung over Windermere giving it an ethereal feel and look.
The Struggle is a very twisty, narrow steep road which drops from the Kirkstone pass down to Ambleside and is not one I would not want to travel up or down in wintery conditions ! The views are wonderful and we never get tired of the scenery.
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
13th March 2025

Margaret Brown

I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
🐞Lucy Dolittle
Lovely
March 13th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
What a wonderful view on a clear day ! I can imagine how treacherous that road can be in winter , with water off the fields freezing on the road , let alone general snow and ice !
March 13th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Fabulous
March 13th, 2025  
Michelle
Lovely scene, definitely a road I wouldn't want to travel when snowy or icy!
March 13th, 2025  
