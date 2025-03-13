The Struggle

This was the view last Thursday coming down the Struggle with Windermere in the distance. The day was sunny but in the distance the mist hung over Windermere giving it an ethereal feel and look.

The Struggle is a very twisty, narrow steep road which drops from the Kirkstone pass down to Ambleside and is not one I would not want to travel up or down in wintery conditions ! The views are wonderful and we never get tired of the scenery.

Nice on black



