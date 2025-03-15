Previous
Cornish coast by craftymeg
69 / 365

Cornish coast

Taken by my daughter last week on her trip to Cornwall Such a lovely scene with the sun and the moon in shot. She had a lovely sunny week and well worth the long journey.
Best on black

Thank you for your lovely comments and favs All are appreciated and welcome. Please excuse the lack of comments tonight I’m feeling a little bit under the weather. I will catch up with you soon.
15th March 2025 15th Mar 25

Margaret Brown

I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Rob Z ace
What a super image of this!
March 15th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful photo…
March 15th, 2025  
