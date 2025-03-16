Previous
Tranquil by craftymeg
Tranquil

Another from the coasts of Devon and Cornwall. Taken by my daughter last week on a beautiful sunny day, she was so lucky to have an amazing week for the time of year.
Nice on black

Thank you for a your lovey comments and favs Al are appreciated and welcome. I’m still poorly so will catch up when I’m feeling a little better.

16th March 2025 16th Mar 25

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
🐞Lucy Dolittle ace
Turquoise sea and golden sands. Just beautiful.
I love the line of footprints
March 16th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Oh wow.......that's just magnificent for early March!
March 16th, 2025  
Mags ace
What a gorgeous view! I'd like to sit there and look for hours.
March 16th, 2025  
