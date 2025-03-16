Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
70 / 365
Tranquil
Another from the coasts of Devon and Cornwall. Taken by my daughter last week on a beautiful sunny day, she was so lucky to have an amazing week for the time of year.
Nice on black
Thank you for a your lovey comments and favs Al are appreciated and welcome. I’m still poorly so will catch up when I’m feeling a little better.
16th March 2025
16th Mar 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4451
photos
161
followers
70
following
19% complete
View this month »
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
YEAR 13
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cornwall-beach-sea-rocks-coastline-march
🐞Lucy Dolittle
ace
Turquoise sea and golden sands. Just beautiful.
I love the line of footprints
March 16th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Oh wow.......that's just magnificent for early March!
March 16th, 2025
Mags
ace
What a gorgeous view! I'd like to sit there and look for hours.
March 16th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
I love the line of footprints