Previous
71 / 365
Bad hair day!
Another from my daughter, taken last week at The Eden Project
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome. Please excuse my short comments,as I am still under the weather.
18th March 2025
18th Mar 25
2
2
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
YEAR 13
Tags
eden-project-cornwall-march
Judith Johnson
ace
Wow, he's brilliant! A Green man?
March 18th, 2025
Mags
ace
Awesome! I'd like to have that in my back yard. =)
March 18th, 2025
