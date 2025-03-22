Sign up
The freeze of Saltburn greeted me when I eventually got through the hours of waiting in A&E, I was relieved to find out they were keeping me in for tests etc. I must say they are over worked but very caring.
No need to comment, more just to document ..
22nd March 2025
22nd Mar 25
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Casablanca
ace
❤️ Sending love and best wishes your way.
March 26th, 2025
