A&E by craftymeg
A&E

The freeze of Saltburn greeted me when I eventually got through the hours of waiting in A&E, I was relieved to find out they were keeping me in for tests etc. I must say they are over worked but very caring.

No need to comment, more just to document ..
22nd March 2025 22nd Mar 25

Casablanca ace
❤️ Sending love and best wishes your way.
March 26th, 2025  
