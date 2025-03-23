Previous
My view by craftymeg
77 / 365

My view

Just a boring view from my bed, The ward was very clean meals really nice, hot drinks nearly constant and the staff friendly helpful and over worked which never changes.

No need to comment, just a diary of my time.
23rd March 2025

Margaret Brown

