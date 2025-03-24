Previous
Drip by craftymeg
78 / 365

Drip

Another flush through, not enjoyable. After a CTscan, and MRI I was told I had passed a gall stone which had given me pancreatitis, apparently a mild attack,(which was bad enough) but I do have to go back in about a month for a gall bladder op.

24th March 2025 24th Mar 25

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Casablanca ace
No wonder you were in pain! ❤️
March 26th, 2025  
