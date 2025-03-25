Previous
IMG_8916 by craftymeg
79 / 365

IMG_8916

One of the meals which was tasty and so improved on my last visit before Covid. The only trouble was my appetite couldn’t do it justice. The portion is modest on a tea plate but enough for a hospital patient.

For my diary no need to comment
25th March 2025 25th Mar 25

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!
Photo Details

