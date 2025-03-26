Sign up
Previous
80 / 365
Last hospital meal
The meal I had while I was being discharged. I managed the carrots and the filling out the pie and a spoonful of sponge and custard, such a shame but I’ve still no appetite.
Again just for my diary, no need to comment.
Sorry for no comments I will try tomorrow.
26th March 2025
26th Mar 25
0
0
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4461
photos
161
followers
70
following
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
Tags
hospital-meal-march
