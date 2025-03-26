Previous
Last hospital meal by craftymeg
80 / 365

Last hospital meal

The meal I had while I was being discharged. I managed the carrots and the filling out the pie and a spoonful of sponge and custard, such a shame but I’ve still no appetite.

Again just for my diary, no need to comment.
Sorry for no comments I will try tomorrow.
26th March 2025 26th Mar 25

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
