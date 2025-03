Birthday boy

Our grandson turned 7 while I was in hospital, he’s such a lovely lad and now he has his new front teeth he looks so grown up. My only regret was I was making his cake and I wasn’t well enough to do it. I will make him a special one to make up when I get back on my feet.

Best on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome And thank you for all your well wishes for my recovery.