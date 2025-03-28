Previous
Easter egg tree by craftymeg
Easter egg tree

I was sent this photo of my daughter’s Easter egg tree today. It’s so cute and very colourful sat on her kitchen window ledge.
28th March 2025 28th Mar 25

Margaret Brown

Michelle
Lovely Easter decorations
March 28th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
March 28th, 2025  
carol white ace
Lovely. Fav 😊
March 28th, 2025  
