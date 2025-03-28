Sign up
Previous
82 / 365
Easter egg tree
I was sent this photo of my daughter’s Easter egg tree today. It’s so cute and very colourful sat on her kitchen window ledge.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
28th March 2025
28th Mar 25
3
2
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4463
photos
161
followers
70
following
22% complete
View this month »
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
YEAR 13
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
easter-egg-tree-march
Michelle
Lovely Easter decorations
March 28th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
March 28th, 2025
carol white
ace
Lovely. Fav 😊
March 28th, 2025
