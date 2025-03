Orion’s Belt

Another by my son, so much detail.

His message to me:-

Here’s a wide field view of Orion’s Belt , with the flame nebula and Horse Head nebula with Orion’s sword with the Orion Nebula. This was a 40 x 60 seconds exposure. So 40 mins.

Best on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves all I appreciated and welcome. I still haven’t got out to take any photos, just slowly recovering from passing a gallstone.