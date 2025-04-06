Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
91 / 365
Pink frillies
Carnations so pretty reminding me of pink petticoats, love the colours and the long lasting qualities.
Better on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
6th April 2025
6th Apr 25
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4472
photos
161
followers
70
following
24% complete
View this month »
84
85
86
87
88
89
90
91
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
YEAR 13
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
carnations-pink-white-floral-frilly
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
April 6th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So beautiful.
April 6th, 2025
Mags
ace
So very pretty!
April 6th, 2025
Michelle
Beautiful
April 6th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Divine
April 6th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close