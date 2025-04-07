Previous
Alstroemerias by craftymeg
92 / 365

Alstroemerias

Always so pretty and so long lasting in a bouquet, these came out so late I had not realized they were in my flowers.
Nice on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and prayers. All are appreciated and welcome.
7th April 2025 7th Apr 25

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
