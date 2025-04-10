Sign up
Previous
95 / 365
Camellia
A beautiful magenta pink, one of many but this was the best!
Nicer on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves all that are appreciated and welcome
10th April 2025
10th Apr 25
2
1
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4476
photos
160
followers
70
following
88
89
90
91
92
93
94
95
Tags
flower
,
early
,
pink
,
april
,
magenta
,
camellia
,
–
Dianne
ace
A beautiful colour
April 10th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
April 10th, 2025
