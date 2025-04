A little wish✨

Just finished for a friends craft stall to sell in packs of 2x. These are popular because of size and being blank they can be used for any occasion, the 3x2inch design of fairy houses between the bluebells and field grasses are mounted on off white linen card with a single greeting. I’m already on to the next batch, I enjoy thinking of subjects in miniature, just something a bit different.

Best on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.