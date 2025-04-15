Holiday queues

This was Roseberry topping yesterday, the holiday traffic has started. The Easter holiday makers were making the most of the 17C temps although it wasn’t sunny it was a pleasant day.

There was a queue of walkers lining up on the summit to get a view over the country side and as usual cars parked at odd angles along the verges trying to get out of car park fees. Luckily we saw a warden hopefully giving all the evaders a ticket. It’s such a tiny place, the council have built the verges up so as to not be able to park but it’s amazing how they have managed too park so dangerously even on these mounds!

Better on black



