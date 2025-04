Wild violets

Sprinkled between the stones and under the shrubs on our front garden these wild violets are a riot of colour. They are like poppies, once they are seeded they come up every year. I’m not complaining they are so pretty. I’m not sure how we came by them but I know my mother had loads of them so some might have sneaked over here at some point!

Nice on black



