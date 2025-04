View from Blakey Ridge

Taken at the beginning of the month when the trees were just starting to green. The trees are now a lot greener although some are not in leaf yet. This road takes you from Castleton to Hutton le Hole along the way the vale you look down on looks like Lilliput, the views are spectacular at this time of year.

Best on black



