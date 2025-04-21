Sign up
Previous
106 / 365
Velvet Wine
Love the colour of these rich wine pansies, just starting to flower in one of our planters. Always so welcome at this time of year, our front garden is a mass of smiling pansy faces!
Nicer on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
21st April 2025
21st Apr 25
3
1
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4487
photos
161
followers
70
following
29% complete
View this month »
99
100
101
102
103
104
105
106
Tags
pansies-wine-yellow-spring
,
-flowers-april
Chris Cook
ace
Gorgeous
April 21st, 2025
william wooderson
ace
You'd love our local nursery - you can buy masses of these there! Fav
April 21st, 2025
Mags
ace
Very pretty!
April 21st, 2025
