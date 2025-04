Craft Day

Our grandies visited today and all they wanted to do was craft. They know I have endless paper, art and fun things to try out. So the day went, lunch, craft using punches, a walk to the park, craft making masks and home time! The day passed quickly and I had to promise to make more masks next time. They went home shattered and happy and a much needed peaceful day was had by their parents.

Better on black



