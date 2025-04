Mask

The Grandies did some crafting day before yesterday. This is what they actually made, they were very proud of them. A monster mask and a colourful floral mask they coloured them themselves and did all the glueing. I have had to promise to make another two, the next time dinosaurs and unicorns! I think I am going to be kept busy.

Thank you for all your lovely comments and prayers. All are appreciated and welcome.