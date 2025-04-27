Previous
Gorse
Gorse

The countryside is covered in bright yellow Gorse, it’s having a very good year flowering really well. Some years it’s very poor and sparce, it’s been like that for a few years but this year it’s beautiful. April is a very yellow month with the end of the daffodils and the verges absolutely jam packed with dandelions and buttercups. The fields are filled with beautiful rapeseed/canola which I love but alas is not by those who suffer from hay fever. The trees are all coming into leaf and there is the scent of spring on the air, I love this time of the year.
Margaret Brown

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
April 27th, 2025  
Michelle
Beautiful
April 27th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful - certainly everything is coming alive after the winter !
April 27th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Ooo sooo beautiful…
April 27th, 2025  
Diana ace
How beautiful this is, lovely colour and capture.
April 27th, 2025  
