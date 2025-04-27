Gorse

The countryside is covered in bright yellow Gorse, it’s having a very good year flowering really well. Some years it’s very poor and sparce, it’s been like that for a few years but this year it’s beautiful. April is a very yellow month with the end of the daffodils and the verges absolutely jam packed with dandelions and buttercups. The fields are filled with beautiful rapeseed/canola which I love but alas is not by those who suffer from hay fever. The trees are all coming into leaf and there is the scent of spring on the air, I love this time of the year.

Nicer on black



