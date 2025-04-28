Previous
3 Trees by craftymeg
3 Trees

My favourite row of trees, the weather conditions not quite perfect. They photograph wonderfully in April with dark skies behind them and the sun shining and an added bonus of rapeseed/Corolla in the foreground. But this day there was only the month and dark skies, it’s the green of the new leaf that shows up so well. Well it still is a nice view of them which is just beyond Stokesley on the road to Northallerton.
28th April 2025 28th Apr 25

Margaret Brown

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That is such a lovely shot
April 28th, 2025  
