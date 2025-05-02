Lonesome

This afternoon down on the beach I realised this was a good half and half. It looked so lonely sat on a very quiet seafront wall. It was very sunny but temps were only 15c and windy today against yesterday’s temp of a very warm 26c! I had never seen so many shorts white legs and funny t shirts! Pity the temps didn’t last, it’s going to be between 8-17c over the next week. That’s the UK for you the weather is never boring!



