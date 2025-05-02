Previous
Lonesome by craftymeg
Lonesome

This afternoon down on the beach I realised this was a good half and half. It looked so lonely sat on a very quiet seafront wall. It was very sunny but temps were only 15c and windy today against yesterday’s temp of a very warm 26c! I had never seen so many shorts white legs and funny t shirts! Pity the temps didn’t last, it’s going to be between 8-17c over the next week. That’s the UK for you the weather is never boring!

Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves. All are appreciated and welcome.
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
