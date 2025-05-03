Sign up
Previous
118 / 365
Half and half
I noticed this very old building being refurbished and in the middle of a face lift. The exterior was an ideal h/h.
Better on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves. All are appreciated and welcome.
3rd May 2025
3rd May 25
3
2
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4499
photos
161
followers
70
following
32% complete
111
112
113
114
115
116
117
118
Tags
building-
,
renovated-mayhalf-2025
Barb
ace
Great find, Margaret! Perfect for half and half!
May 3rd, 2025
Mags
ace
A beautiful half and half!
May 3rd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A super find Margaret ! and ideal for the H&H month !
May 3rd, 2025
