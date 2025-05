Atop of Chimney Bank

Beautiful views as we came down Chimney Bank Its fields and hedgerows are lovely and green and even the moor is starting to look a little happier breaking out in greens and the heather getting ready to start flowering it’s early bell heather in a few short weeks. The temp was an amazing 26C unheard of in early May !

Best on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves. All are appreciated and welcome.