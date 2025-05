Montana time

Our neighbours clematis is flowering again, it’s growing up beside the front door so made a good half and half. Sadly our 20ft high Montana was cut down earlier this year when the tree stump it was growing on decided to become unstable. That was a sad day, luckily they left the root and it is starting to grow again. Hopefully next year it might flower a little.

