Previous
Diagonal by craftymeg
123 / 365

Diagonal

A fun half and half diagonal shot of our middle daughter being caught by her sisters cat wanting a cuddle! He’s just about a year old and is huge, he is fluffy which makes him look bigger but we don’t think he’s stopped growing yet. He has a pink spot on his chin and when he’s in a Purry mood he looks like this. He is so good natured a snuggle bug and is never happier than sprawled across someone’s shoulder or knee. His sister is a little more subdued but is very affectionate too.
Better on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
8th May 2025 8th May 25

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
33% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Lovely photo… Oozing happiness
May 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact