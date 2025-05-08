Diagonal

A fun half and half diagonal shot of our middle daughter being caught by her sisters cat wanting a cuddle! He’s just about a year old and is huge, he is fluffy which makes him look bigger but we don’t think he’s stopped growing yet. He has a pink spot on his chin and when he’s in a Purry mood he looks like this. He is so good natured a snuggle bug and is never happier than sprawled across someone’s shoulder or knee. His sister is a little more subdued but is very affectionate too.

Better on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.