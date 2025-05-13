Previous
Along Blakey Ridge by craftymeg
128 / 365

Along Blakey Ridge

A trip over the moor along Blakey Ridge with spectacular views of all the fresh greenery. Taken yesterday with temps of 23C and wall to wall sunshine it was a beautiful day.
13th May 2025 13th May 25

Margaret Brown

I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Beautiful view and colours.
May 13th, 2025  
it's like the horizon is being poured into the valley!
May 13th, 2025  
Interesting
May 13th, 2025  
Soo very beautiful
May 13th, 2025  
