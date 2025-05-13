Sign up
Previous
128 / 365
Along Blakey Ridge
A trip over the moor along Blakey Ridge with spectacular views of all the fresh greenery. Taken yesterday with temps of 23C and wall to wall sunshine it was a beautiful day.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves. All are appreciated and welcome.
13th May 2025
13th May 25
4
3
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4509
photos
162
followers
70
following
View this month »
121
122
123
124
125
126
127
128
Tags
mayhalf-2025-blakey-ridge-north-york-moors
haskar
ace
Beautiful view and colours.
May 13th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
it's like the horizon is being poured into the valley!
May 13th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Interesting
May 13th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Soo very beautiful
May 13th, 2025
