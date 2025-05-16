Sign up
131 / 365
Redcar beach
A beach half and half taken the other week when the temps were about 12c. The tide was out but you can see the tide mark on the sand. There were a few out for a blustery cold mooch!
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs. All are appreciated and welcome.
16th May 2025
16th May 25
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4512
photos
162
followers
70
following
Views
2
Album
YEAR 13
Taken
27th April 2025 6:03pm
Tags
mayhalf-2025-redcar-beach
