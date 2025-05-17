Sign up
Previous
132 / 365
The two halves that make a whole
A fun half and half, well I think it’s cute. It’s the way I interpreted it!
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and theirs. All are appreciated and welcome.
17th May 2025
17th May 25
3
0
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4513
photos
162
followers
70
following
36% complete
View this month »
125
126
127
128
129
130
131
132
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
YEAR 13
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
mayhalf-2025-gnomes-
,
-couple
Beverley
ace
I think it’s very cute too…
May 17th, 2025
Michelle
So cute
May 17th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Cute
May 17th, 2025
