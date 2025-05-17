Previous
The two halves that make a whole by craftymeg
132 / 365

The two halves that make a whole

A fun half and half, well I think it’s cute. It’s the way I interpreted it!
Nice on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and theirs. All are appreciated and welcome.
17th May 2025 17th May 25

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
36% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
I think it’s very cute too…
May 17th, 2025  
Michelle
So cute
May 17th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Cute
May 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact