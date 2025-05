Moorland Dwelling

My favourite moorland cottage. I daresay many years ago it was a dwelling but now it is used for I think livestock and fodder. I am not sure about the usage now but it is well kept and there are usually sheep in and around the walled area. I can’t find any details on its history as I would be interested to know.

Nice on black



Thank you for your lovely comments and faves. All are appreciated and welcome.