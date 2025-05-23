Previous
Golden by craftymeg
Golden

Our golden Euonymus is so colourful against the sea green fence. It’s always a welcome sight all year round but in spring it seems to glow. It also makes a nice half and half.
Pops on black

Thank you for all your comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what a lovely contrast
May 23rd, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
wonderful
May 23rd, 2025  
