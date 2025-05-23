Sign up
Previous
138 / 365
Golden
Our golden Euonymus is so colourful against the sea green fence. It’s always a welcome sight all year round but in spring it seems to glow. It also makes a nice half and half.
Pops on black
Thank you for all your comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
23rd May 2025
23rd May 25
2
1
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4519
photos
162
followers
70
following
37% complete
View this month »
131
132
133
134
135
136
137
138
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
YEAR 13
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mayhalf-2025-euonymus-golden-evergreen-shrub
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what a lovely contrast
May 23rd, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
wonderful
May 23rd, 2025
