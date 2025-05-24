Sign up
Previous
139 / 365
Another view of Roseberry topping
Taken the other week driving towards Great Ayton, the rapeseed was beautiful and Roseberry standing proud. A nice half and half
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
24th May 2025
24th May 25
2
3
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4520
photos
162
followers
70
following
38% complete
View this month »
132
133
134
135
136
137
138
139
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
YEAR 13
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mayhalf-2025-rapeseed-roseberry
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely rural view ! fav
May 24th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Lovely colour mix
May 24th, 2025
