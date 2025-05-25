North York Moors

Today on the moor top was blustery 16C and sunshine. Rain fell last night and is due again today. Rain is needed we have had none but a sparse shower since February and the land is parched with fire warnings all over the moor. The sheep are enjoying their freedom once more and the lambs are learning road sense from their mamas, they run a mile when they hear a car.



This ewe was good enough to pose for her photo, they are so curious! It also makes a nice half and half.

Best on black



