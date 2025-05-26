Previous
Clouds by craftymeg
Clouds

Yesterday was a mix of beautiful billowing clouds and bright blue skies, temps of 16c with showers later in the day. It made a nice half and half.
26th May 2025

Margaret Brown

I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Love this. My Swiss friend taught me to stop and gaze up at the sky for 1 - 2 minutes, whatever the weather. She said it re-sets your brain and she's right! This is a gorgeous one for looking up at.
May 26th, 2025  
