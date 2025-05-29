Sign up
Previous
144 / 365
Buttercups
A lovely field of buttercups, just one of the many fields that have started to cover the area with a bright golden yellow glow. It was a cloudy day yesterday and temps of 16-18C.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs . All are appreciated and welcome.
29th May 2025
29th May 25
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4525
photos
161
followers
69
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
YEAR 13
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
28th May 2025 1:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
-yorkshire
,
mayhalf-2025-buttercups-cloudy-north
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Gorgeous on black
May 29th, 2025
