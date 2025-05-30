Sign up
Hawthorn
So pretty behind the drystone wall the hawthorn is now in flower, this is the pink variety. Taken going over towards Westerdale on the North York Moors.
30th May 2025
30th May 25
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!
Tags
mayhalf-2025-westerdale-drystone-wall-hawthorn
Dianne
ace
Lovely - and nice wall too.
May 30th, 2025
Kathy
ace
A lovely scene.
May 30th, 2025
