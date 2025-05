More drystone walls

My last half and half, I rarely take up challenges but I have seen this one through!! Based mostly in nature my photos for May are all of the moors and countryside where I live. I wasn’t going to miss out the spring greens and colourful country lanes.

The drystone wall has seen better years but they still stand firm. This one must be hundreds of years old as are all the moorland walls.

Better on black



