Blue/lilac

This hydrangea colour caught my eye in our local garden centre. A little early for our outdoor ones but my white climbing hydrangea is just starting to flower with over a 100 heads on it this year. It’s doing very well now it has more room to spread on our old Hawthorne tree stump after years of trying to grow in the shade under the trees.

Better on black



