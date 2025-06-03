Sign up
Vintage
An old fashioned cabbage rose, it was so pretty, a dusky rose in colour and the perfume was glorious. I couldn’t resist a snap.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
3rd June 2025
3rd Jun 25
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Tags
double-rose-pink-shrub
Michelle
Gorgeous rose, one I've not heard of before
June 3rd, 2025
Barb
ace
So very beautiful!
June 3rd, 2025
