Vintage by craftymeg
Vintage

An old fashioned cabbage rose, it was so pretty, a dusky rose in colour and the perfume was glorious. I couldn’t resist a snap.
3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

Margaret Brown

I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Michelle
Gorgeous rose, one I've not heard of before
June 3rd, 2025  
Barb ace
So very beautiful!
June 3rd, 2025  
